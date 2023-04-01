Jefferies Financial Group Trims Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Target Price to $203.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.75.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $201.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,972,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.