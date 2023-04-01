JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,239. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $240.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.01.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

