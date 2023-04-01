Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) CFO Sells $12,043.52 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) CFO Yaron Garmazi sold 6,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $12,043.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,047,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Yaron Garmazi sold 3,739 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $6,804.98.
KLTR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
