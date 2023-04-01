Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) CFO Sells $12,043.52 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) CFO Yaron Garmazi sold 6,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $12,043.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,047,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Yaron Garmazi sold 3,739 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $6,804.98.

KLTR opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

