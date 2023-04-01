Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 380.60 and a beta of 0.28. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth $23,455,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

