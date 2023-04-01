Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.56. 475,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,430. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

