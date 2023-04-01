Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,445 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 45,874 shares of the stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

