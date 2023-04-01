Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 123.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.52. 18,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.