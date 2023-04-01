Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 6.30% of Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EAFD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (EAFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to all-cap stocks from developed markets outside of North America while applying a downside options overlay strategy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.