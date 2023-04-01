Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after buying an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $241.75. 2,762,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.29.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.