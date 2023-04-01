Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PJAN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 57,654 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

