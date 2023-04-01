Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.05. 840,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,897. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.29. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

