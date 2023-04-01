Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,372 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,291,000. WealthOne LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,393,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,471,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. 9,553,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,150,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

