Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 91,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

