Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in March

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 479.0 days.

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS KRYAF traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $114.76.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

