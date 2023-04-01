KeyCorp Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $475.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.84.

Shares of INTU opened at $445.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.84. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

