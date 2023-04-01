Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Kion Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KGX opened at €35.61 ($38.29) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($87.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.38.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

