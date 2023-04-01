Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €61.28 ($65.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.51. Knorr-Bremse has a 1-year low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 1-year high of €74.40 ($80.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.50.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

