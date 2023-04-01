Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.43 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00132778 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00053537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

