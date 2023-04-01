Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $16.52 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. 1,407,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

