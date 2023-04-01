KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 13,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 163,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

