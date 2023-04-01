Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KURRY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 4,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

