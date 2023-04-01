Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

