LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 28th total of 556,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 966.0 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNXSF remained flat at $40.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment comprises operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes.

