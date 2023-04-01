LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) Insider Acquires A$15,200.00 in Stock

LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK – Get Rating) insider Domenic Panaccio bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,133.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.60.
