LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) Insider Acquires A$15,200.00 in Stock

LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK – Get Rating) insider Domenic Panaccio bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,133.33).

LARK Distilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Get LARK Distilling alerts:

LARK Distilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lark Distilling Co Ltd engages in the production, marketing, distribution, and sale of craft spirits. The company operates through three segments: Whisky, Gin, and Other. It also offers brandy and liqueurs. The company was formerly known as Australian Whisky Holdings Limited and changed its name to Lark Distilling Co Ltd in May 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for LARK Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LARK Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.