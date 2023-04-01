Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 629,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Lazard has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

