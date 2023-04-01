Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,659,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 24,084,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 425.1 days.

Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

