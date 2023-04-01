Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,659,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 24,084,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 425.1 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
Lenovo Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.15.
About Lenovo Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenovo Group (LNVGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.