Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 1.51. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $1,036,470. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

