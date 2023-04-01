Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.9 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $69.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.