Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.64.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.