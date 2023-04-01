Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $157.65 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Lisk has a total market cap of $157.65 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004560 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,583,504 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

