LooksRare Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $70.63 million and $4.37 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

