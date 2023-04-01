Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AMT traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $204.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,107. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

