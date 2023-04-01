Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Prologis by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $124.77. 5,305,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,320. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

