Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,037,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

