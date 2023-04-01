Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $17.13 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 277,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,830,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,262,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,568,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.01. 4,793,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,051. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.