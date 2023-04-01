Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.57.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $821.67. 866,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $763.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

