Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

