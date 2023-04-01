Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 56,482,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,401,816. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

