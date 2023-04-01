Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,774. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

