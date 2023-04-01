Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

LOW stock opened at $199.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

