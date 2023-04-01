LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LPL Financial Price Performance
LPL Financial stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.54.
LPL Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 61.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LPL Financial Company Profile
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.