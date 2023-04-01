Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,130. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

