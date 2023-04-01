Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 6,693 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. 55,861,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,826,376. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

