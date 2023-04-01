Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 9,750 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 13,503,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,788,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

