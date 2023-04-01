Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in March

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 3,016,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LYSCF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.27. 20,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

