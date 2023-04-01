Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

M stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

