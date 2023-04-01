Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 2.1% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

MLM stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.37. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

