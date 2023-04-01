MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial upgraded MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.58.

Shares of MAG opened at C$17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.73.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

