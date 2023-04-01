MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.34 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $92.27 million and $12,154.41 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

