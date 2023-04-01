Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.08 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $61,407.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000923 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,687.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

